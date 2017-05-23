Probation and parole officer raise clears Senate committee

Thomas Bickham, undersecretary of the Louisiana Department of Corrections, left, and House Majority Leader Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, testify Tuesday, May, 2, 2017, for legislation that would increase parole supervision fees on recently released inmates. Legislation that would give probation and parole officers a raise - by increasing supervision fees paid by the released inmates - cleared a Louisiana Senate committee Tuesday morning.

