Probation and parole officer raise cl...

Probation and parole officer raise clears Senate committee

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Advocate

Thomas Bickham, undersecretary of the Louisiana Department of Corrections, left, and House Majority Leader Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, testify Tuesday, May, 2, 2017, for legislation that would increase parole supervision fees on recently released inmates. Legislation that would give probation and parole officers a raise - by increasing supervision fees paid by the released inmates - cleared a Louisiana Senate committee Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood 4 hr Beauty 14
woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09) 8 hr Ccbelle 98
Ms Cruise Captain May 15 sucker_list 1
Anthony Menicocci May 10 Votto3990 2
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) May 4 MyMichael85 16
swingers (Jul '11) May 2 Naughty1 4
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC