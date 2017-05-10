Our Views: Psychobabble instead of sp...

Our Views: Psychobabble instead of sports?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Advocate

Here's what was proposed, quite seriously, before the state education board: "Lastly, human target games and drills that promote aggressive behaviors by attacking and overpowering other humans are not to be permitted." Good grief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anthony Menicocci 4 hr Votto3990 2
Jim Wood 23 hr KIM 11
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) May 4 MyMichael85 16
swingers (Jul '11) May 2 Naughty1 4
Jacob Collins Apr 27 Curious 1
ball foods (Jul '14) Apr 19 kikuser 3
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rapides Parish was issued at May 10 at 10:20AM CDT

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC