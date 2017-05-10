News roundup: LSU AgCenter plans to l...

News roundup: LSU AgCenter plans to lease land near research stations ...

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

The LSU AgCenter plans to lease land on two of its research stations during 2017. The AgCenter says the Northeast Research Station near St. Joseph is looking at leasing approximately 80 acres while the Dean Lee Research and Extension Center near Alexandria expects to lease about 80 acres in addition to 107 acres already leased.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anthony Menicocci Wed Votto3990 2
Jim Wood Tue KIM 11
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) May 4 MyMichael85 16
swingers (Jul '11) May 2 Naughty1 4
Jacob Collins Apr 27 Curious 1
ball foods (Jul '14) Apr 19 kikuser 3
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,983 • Total comments across all topics: 280,938,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC