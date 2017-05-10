Louisiana House approves pay raise fo...

Louisiana House approves pay raise for parole officers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: The Advocate

Thomas Bickham, undersecretary of the Louisiana Department of Corrections, left, and House Majority Leader Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, testify Tuesday, May, 2, 2017, for legislation that would increase parole supervision fees on recently released inmates. The Louisiana House narrowly approved Wednesday increasing a fee on inmates released from prison to cover a pay raise for parole officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ms Cruise Captain 11 hr sucker_list 1
Anthony Menicocci May 10 Votto3990 2
Jim Wood May 9 KIM 11
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) May 4 MyMichael85 16
swingers (Jul '11) May 2 Naughty1 4
Jacob Collins Apr 27 Curious 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC