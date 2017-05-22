Lafayette Police arrest three in 2007...

Lafayette Police arrest three in 2007 cold case

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: The Advocate

Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard, right, looks on as Deputy Chief Reginald Thomas hugs Francis Richard, the mother of 2006 homicide victim Malcolm Davis, during a press conference to announce the recent charges against three suspects in the case Monday, May 15, 2017, at the Lafayette Police Department in Lafayette, La. Also pictured are Davis' sister Nacratia Davis Ceaser and brother Jonathan Davis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood 16 hr Jango 13
Ms Cruise Captain May 15 sucker_list 1
Anthony Menicocci May 10 Votto3990 2
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) May 4 MyMichael85 16
swingers (Jul '11) May 2 Naughty1 4
Jacob Collins Apr 27 Curious 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rapides Parish was issued at May 23 at 11:21AM CDT

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,260 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC