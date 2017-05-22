Lafayette Police arrest three in 2007 cold case
Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard, right, looks on as Deputy Chief Reginald Thomas hugs Francis Richard, the mother of 2006 homicide victim Malcolm Davis, during a press conference to announce the recent charges against three suspects in the case Monday, May 15, 2017, at the Lafayette Police Department in Lafayette, La. Also pictured are Davis' sister Nacratia Davis Ceaser and brother Jonathan Davis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Wood
|16 hr
|Jango
|13
|Ms Cruise Captain
|May 15
|sucker_list
|1
|Anthony Menicocci
|May 10
|Votto3990
|2
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|May 4
|MyMichael85
|16
|swingers (Jul '11)
|May 2
|Naughty1
|4
|Jacob Collins
|Apr 27
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC