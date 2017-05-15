Juvenile life sentence bill gets new restrictions in House committee
Legislation has been rewritten to still allow the state to sentence juveniles to life without parole, though under more limited circumstances. to amend Senate Bill 16 in a way that pleased the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, but that public defenders and criminal justice advocates say could be unconstitutional.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ms Cruise Captain
|15 hr
|sucker_list
|1
|Anthony Menicocci
|May 10
|Votto3990
|2
|Jim Wood
|May 9
|KIM
|11
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|May 4
|MyMichael85
|16
|swingers (Jul '11)
|May 2
|Naughty1
|4
|Jacob Collins
|Apr 27
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC