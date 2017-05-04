Good Samaritan springs into action after Alexandria wreck Salesman's quick reaction, military medical training pays off for crash victim Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/2017/05/04/good-samaritan-springs-into-action-after-alexandria-wreck/101174926/ Dustin Constante was one of several Good Samaritans who assisted at the site of an April 27 wreck on Coliseum Boulevard in Alexandria. A former Marine and current Guardsman with medical training, he helped assess an injured man with help from an unidentified woman, a nursing student who also had served in the military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.