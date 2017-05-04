Good Samaritan springs into action after Alexandria wreck
Good Samaritan springs into action after Alexandria wreck Salesman's quick reaction, military medical training pays off for crash victim Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/2017/05/04/good-samaritan-springs-into-action-after-alexandria-wreck/101174926/ Dustin Constante was one of several Good Samaritans who assisted at the site of an April 27 wreck on Coliseum Boulevard in Alexandria. A former Marine and current Guardsman with medical training, he helped assess an injured man with help from an unidentified woman, a nursing student who also had served in the military.
