Councilman wants city's 'credit card ...

Councilman wants city's 'credit card problem' investigated

Tuesday

Councilman Joe Fuller is requesting an audit of all City of Alexandria credit card purchases from the past five years. Councilman wants city's 'credit card problem' investigated Councilman Joe Fuller is requesting an audit of all City of Alexandria credit card purchases from the past five years.

