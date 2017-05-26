Confederate memorial to be discussed ...

Confederate memorial to be discussed at City Council

Friday May 26 Read more: The Town Talk

Confederate memorial to be discussed by Alexandria City Council A resolution supporting the removal of the statue in Alexandria is on Tuesday's agenda Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/local/2017/05/26/confederate-memorialstatue/350002001/ The statue memorializing Confederate dead sits on the lawn of the Rapides Parish Courthouse, but is the property of the city. The memorial, which was erected in 1914, was donated to the city by the Thomas Overton Moore chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy.

