College softball: Brenau's season ends with 1-0 loss in NAIA National Championships
The Brenau University softball program surrendered a two-out double by the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma for the game's only run in a 1-0 loss in the NAIA National Championships on Tuesday in Alexandria, Louisiana. Record-breaking freshman pitcher Eli Daniel finished the game, racking up 12 strikeouts and allowed only two hits.
