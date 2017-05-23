College softball: Brenau's season end...

College softball: Brenau's season ends with 1-0 loss in NAIA National Championships

Wednesday May 17

The Brenau University softball program surrendered a two-out double by the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma for the game's only run in a 1-0 loss in the NAIA National Championships on Tuesday in Alexandria, Louisiana. Record-breaking freshman pitcher Eli Daniel finished the game, racking up 12 strikeouts and allowed only two hits.

