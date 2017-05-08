Capitol Views: Tax committee moves se...

Capitol Views: Tax committee moves several proposals to floor

All of the Louisiana Legislature's standing committees that address tax and budget issues met today, yielding a flurry of policy actions that collectively set the stage for potential floor votes in the House and Senate. With adjournment set for Thursday, June 8, and the session entering its second half, the rest of this week could host the same sense of urgency.

