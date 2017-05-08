Capitol Views: Tax committee moves several proposals to floor
All of the Louisiana Legislature's standing committees that address tax and budget issues met today, yielding a flurry of policy actions that collectively set the stage for potential floor votes in the House and Senate. With adjournment set for Thursday, June 8, and the session entering its second half, the rest of this week could host the same sense of urgency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Wood
|May 4
|boom
|9
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|May 4
|MyMichael85
|16
|swingers (Jul '11)
|May 2
|Naughty1
|4
|Jacob Collins
|Apr 27
|Curious
|1
|ball foods (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|kikuser
|3
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC