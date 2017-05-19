Bringhurst to debut as green space

Bringhurst to debut as green space

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: The Town Talk

Bringhurst to debut as green space Ballpark will be open again Saturday for movie, recreational event Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/2017/05/19/bringhurst-debut-green-space/101882720/ Bringhurst Field will be open to the public again Saturday as the city of Alexandria kicks off its Party in Your Park series of recreational events. The event at the historic ballpark off Masonic Drive will include a showing of the animated Disney movie "Moana" on a 65-foot screen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood Mon Jango 13
Ms Cruise Captain May 15 sucker_list 1
Anthony Menicocci May 10 Votto3990 2
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) May 4 MyMichael85 16
swingers (Jul '11) May 2 Naughty1 4
Jacob Collins Apr 27 Curious 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,924 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC