Bringhurst to debut as green space Ballpark will be open again Saturday for movie, recreational event Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/2017/05/19/bringhurst-debut-green-space/101882720/ Bringhurst Field will be open to the public again Saturday as the city of Alexandria kicks off its Party in Your Park series of recreational events. The event at the historic ballpark off Masonic Drive will include a showing of the animated Disney movie "Moana" on a 65-foot screen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.