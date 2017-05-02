Bringhurst Field to open again, as gr...

Bringhurst Field to open again, as green space

Tuesday May 2 Read more: The Town Talk

The city is removing potential hazards at the historic park, in hopes of allowing the public to enjoy it again Bringhurst Field to open again, as green space The city is removing potential hazards at the historic park, in hopes of allowing the public to enjoy it again City workers had finished taking down the outfield wall Tuesday, and were working on removing the scoreboard at the historic ballpark on Masonic Drive.

