Alexandria shoplifter arrested after ...

Alexandria shoplifter arrested after dragging officer several feet with truck

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

On May 19, an APD officer was working a security detail at a business in the Alexandria Mall. At around 4:00 pm, the officer was informed that a man had taken a hat and left the store without paying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood 15 hr Beauty 14
woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09) 19 hr Ccbelle 98
Ms Cruise Captain May 15 sucker_list 1
Anthony Menicocci May 10 Votto3990 2
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) May 4 MyMichael85 16
swingers (Jul '11) May 2 Naughty1 4
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rapides Parish was issued at May 24 at 8:03PM CDT

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,984 • Total comments across all topics: 281,267,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC