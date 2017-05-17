8 people in Utah detained by ICE during nationwide gang-focused operation
In this image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Ingmar Guandique, a documented MS-13 gang member, is escorted by ICE agents Friday, May 5, 2017, in Alexandria, La. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said May 8, that Guandique was flown Friday to San Salvador and transferred to authorities there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Wood
|18 hr
|Bam
|12
|Ms Cruise Captain
|May 15
|sucker_list
|1
|Anthony Menicocci
|May 10
|Votto3990
|2
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|May 4
|MyMichael85
|16
|swingers (Jul '11)
|May 2
|Naughty1
|4
|Jacob Collins
|Apr 27
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC