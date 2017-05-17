8 people in Utah detained by ICE duri...

8 people in Utah detained by ICE during nationwide gang-focused operation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

In this image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Ingmar Guandique, a documented MS-13 gang member, is escorted by ICE agents Friday, May 5, 2017, in Alexandria, La. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said May 8, that Guandique was flown Friday to San Salvador and transferred to authorities there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood 18 hr Bam 12
Ms Cruise Captain May 15 sucker_list 1
Anthony Menicocci May 10 Votto3990 2
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) May 4 MyMichael85 16
swingers (Jul '11) May 2 Naughty1 4
Jacob Collins Apr 27 Curious 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,367 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC