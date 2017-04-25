A 17-year-old Alexandria teen has been charged in a burglary in which he and other suspects allegedly told the victim's children to leave their own home, according to police. Victim: Alexandria burglary suspects told her kids to leave A 17-year-old Alexandria teen has been charged in a burglary in which he and other suspects allegedly told the victim's children to leave their own home, according to police.

