The Latest: Weather agency confirms tornado in Louisiana

The National Weather Service is confirming that a tornado hit the community of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, and flipped a mobile home, killing a woman and her 3-year-old daughter. The weather agency said Sunday that a tornado with peak winds of 110 mph traveled for nearly 1 mile on the ground and had a width of about 20 yards .

