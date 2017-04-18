Talent a oeMaker Citya plans in progress

Talent is looking to turn it's namesake into a regional attraction with a new 'Maker Space' at the entrance to town. A meeting of minds at the corner of Valley View and South Pacific Highway discussed the potential of the vacant lot.

