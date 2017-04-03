South braces for another round of dangerous storms
Severe storms that have led to four deaths are continuing to move across the South, leaving destruction from the Florida Panhandle through the Carolinas. Nine inches of rain sparked flash flooding in Alexandria, Louisiana, nearly shattering an 80-year record.
