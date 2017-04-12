Soldier in custody after explosion, fire near Louisiana Army base
Soldier in custody after explosion, fire near Louisiana Army base Active-duty soldier in custody after explosion and fire next to Louisiana Army base. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2opZehv Police stand outside the Mona Lisa Apartments in New Llano on Wednesday night after residents were evacuated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mar 20
|Corky
|3
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|39
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 19
|Alexadria Resident
|45
|krewe
|Mar '17
|southern belle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC