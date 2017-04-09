Security personnel investigate the sc...

Security personnel investigate the scene of a bomb

Sunday Apr 9

A bomb exploded in a church north of Cairo that was packed with Palm Sunday worshippers, killing at least 25 people and wounding dozens more, officials said. Egyptian church blasts kill 43; Islamic State takes responsibility A bomb exploded in a church north of Cairo that was packed with Palm Sunday worshippers, killing at least 25 people and wounding dozens more, officials said.

