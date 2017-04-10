Rogue Valley International welcomes two new 737 airliners
Airport officials say the decision by United Airlines to bring 737's back to the Medford airport was driven by growth in Southern Oregon. "Having the actual mainline come in speaks to the growth of Medford and the demand in capacity," said Kim Stearns.
