Proposal introduced to collect sales ...

Proposal introduced to collect sales taxes on retail inventory purchases in Louisiana

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

A state House Republican leader has introduced a proposal to make retailers pay sales taxes when they buy their inventory, rather than at the point of sale, in an effort to target "nefarious dealers" who hide sales to avoid paying taxes. Alexandria state Rep. Lance Harris, chair of the House GOP delegation, presented House Bill 63 Tuesday to the House Ways and Means Committee for an informational session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ball foods (Jul '14) 15 hr kikuser 3
Clifton Fairbanks 15 hr Curious 1
Too much trash in Ball Apr 17 Where is the evid... 3
Town of Ball Again (May '14) Apr 17 Where is the evid... 4
dumpster diving in alexandria Apr 12 AmberG81 2
got away with murder (Dec '15) Apr 7 LegalEagle 16
News House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform Mar 24 ardith 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,473 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC