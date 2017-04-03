NWS: 17 tornadoes hit Louisiana

NWS: 17 tornadoes hit Louisiana

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least 17 tornadoes struck Louisiana during a severe weather outbreak that began Sunday and ended Monday. A Sunday morning storm flipped a Breaux Bridge mobile home, killing 38-year-old Francine Gotch and her 3-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Alexander.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
got away with murder (Dec '15) Fri LegalEagle 16
News House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform Mar 24 ardith 1
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... Mar 20 Corky 3
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) Mar 19 anonymous 39
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Mar 19 Alexadria Resident 45
krewe Mar 10 southern belle 1
Governor's fund raiser Mar '17 WoodJaBlowMe 2
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rapides Parish was issued at April 09 at 10:26AM CDT

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,508 • Total comments across all topics: 280,170,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC