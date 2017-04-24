March report on jobs in Louisiana released
Louisiana's not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged in March at 5.4 percent, as the state's civilian labor force gained 20,562 jobs over the month, according to federal data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. In February, the state's not-seasonally-adjusted rate was 5.4 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Wood
|6 hr
|Rodge
|2
|Jacob Collins
|Apr 27
|Curious
|1
|ball foods (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|kikuser
|3
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
|Too much trash in Ball
|Apr 17
|Where is the evid...
|3
|Town of Ball Again (May '14)
|Apr 17
|Where is the evid...
|4
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC