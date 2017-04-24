March report on jobs in Louisiana rel...

March report on jobs in Louisiana released

Friday Apr 28 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Louisiana's not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged in March at 5.4 percent, as the state's civilian labor force gained 20,562 jobs over the month, according to federal data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. In February, the state's not-seasonally-adjusted rate was 5.4 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

