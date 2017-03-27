Jaguars fall to LSU-Alexandria 30 minutes ago ALEXANDRIA, La. - UHV...
UHV couldn't hold on to a lead in the third inning, and LSU-Alexandria scored runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to hand the Jaguars a 4-2 loss in Red River Athltic Conference action at the Generals Field on Friday. Chase Tamez tripled to deep left center to score Blake Henneke and Andrew Gross and give the Jaguars a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mar 20
|Corky
|3
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|39
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 19
|Alexadria Resident
|45
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Davis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC