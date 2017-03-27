Jaguars fall to LSU-Alexandria 30 minutes ago ALEXANDRIA, La. - UHV...

Jaguars fall to LSU-Alexandria 30 min...

UHV couldn't hold on to a lead in the third inning, and LSU-Alexandria scored runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to hand the Jaguars a 4-2 loss in Red River Athltic Conference action at the Generals Field on Friday. Chase Tamez tripled to deep left center to score Blake Henneke and Andrew Gross and give the Jaguars a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning.

