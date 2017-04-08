Jack Harvey McBride

Jack Harvey McBride

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Natchitoches Times

Memorial services for Mr. Jack Harvey McBride will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 9, in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria. Family and friends are invited to come pay their respects and share their good memories of Mr. McBride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dumpster diving in alexandria 5 hr AmberG81 2
got away with murder (Dec '15) Apr 7 LegalEagle 16
News House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform Mar 24 ardith 1
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... Mar 20 Corky 3
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) Mar 19 anonymous 39
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Mar 19 Alexadria Resident 45
krewe Mar '17 southern belle 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,092 • Total comments across all topics: 280,251,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC