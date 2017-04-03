Heavy rain still headed for New Orlea...

Heavy rain still headed for New Orleans area, lasting through Monday commute

Radar just before midnight showed storms heading toward New Orleans in the early hours of Monday morning . Severe weather in Louisiana on Sunday was focused mostly west of New Orleans, with storms dumping 9 inches of rain near Alexandria and spawning a tornado that killed two people in Breaux Bridge .

