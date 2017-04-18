Gov. John Bel Edwards goes on defensive against GOP tax pushback
Battling strong sentiment against his tax package, Gov. John Bel Edwards wants to intensify the heat on his Republican critics about the need for tax reform to stabilize Louisiana's budget. The Democratic governor's message to the GOP is sort of a "put up or shut up" approach.
