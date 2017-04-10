Gov. Edwards calls for cooperation, bipartisanship at the start of 2017 legislative session
For the fifth time in little more than a year, Governor John Bel Edwards took to the podium in the House chamber, calling on lawmakers to work together. "I refuse to allow governing in the State of Louisiana look anything like what is going on in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Mar 20
|Corky
|3
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|39
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 19
|Alexadria Resident
|45
|krewe
|Mar '17
|southern belle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC