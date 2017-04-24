Four Louisiana companies earned more ...

Four Louisiana companies earned more than $50M from DOTD in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Four Louisiana construction companies each earned more than $50 million in contract work from the state Department of Transportation and Development in 2016. Of the top 10 vendors paid by DOTD last year, all were construction companies and all but one are based in Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ball foods (Jul '14) Apr 19 kikuser 3
Clifton Fairbanks Apr 19 Curious 1
Too much trash in Ball Apr 17 Where is the evid... 3
Town of Ball Again (May '14) Apr 17 Where is the evid... 4
dumpster diving in alexandria Apr 12 AmberG81 2
got away with murder (Dec '15) Apr 7 LegalEagle 16
News House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform Mar '17 ardith 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,069 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC