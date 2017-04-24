Four Louisiana companies earned more than $50M from DOTD in 2016
Four Louisiana construction companies each earned more than $50 million in contract work from the state Department of Transportation and Development in 2016. Of the top 10 vendors paid by DOTD last year, all were construction companies and all but one are based in Louisiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ball foods (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|kikuser
|3
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
|Too much trash in Ball
|Apr 17
|Where is the evid...
|3
|Town of Ball Again (May '14)
|Apr 17
|Where is the evid...
|4
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar '17
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC