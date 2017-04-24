Force students to repay TOPS aid? Senate panel says no
A bill that would require TOPS recipients who flee the state to repay some of their assistance was defeated Thursday in the Senate Education Committee. The proposal, Senate Bill 110, would require TOPS graduates to repay 50 percent of their assistance if they left the state less than four years later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ball foods (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|kikuser
|3
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
|Too much trash in Ball
|Apr 17
|Where is the evid...
|3
|Town of Ball Again (May '14)
|Apr 17
|Where is the evid...
|4
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar '17
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC