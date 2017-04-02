Five Rapides schools closed Monday

Five Rapides schools closed Monday

Five Rapides schools closed Monday J.B. Nachman, Rosenthal Montessori, D.F. Huddle, AMMS, Cherokee closed due to widespread power outages in Alexandria Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/education/2017/04/02/four-rapides-elementary-schools-closed-monday/99965284/ J.B. Nachman, Rosenthal Montessori, D.F. Huddle and Cherokee elementary schools as well as Alexandria Middle Magnet will be closed Monday due to widespread power outages in Alexandria. A decision about other schools will be made after the next wave of storms on Sunday night, according to the district.

