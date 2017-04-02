Five Rapides schools closed Monday J.B. Nachman, Rosenthal Montessori, D.F. Huddle, AMMS, Cherokee closed due to widespread power outages in Alexandria Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/education/2017/04/02/four-rapides-elementary-schools-closed-monday/99965284/ J.B. Nachman, Rosenthal Montessori, D.F. Huddle and Cherokee elementary schools as well as Alexandria Middle Magnet will be closed Monday due to widespread power outages in Alexandria. A decision about other schools will be made after the next wave of storms on Sunday night, according to the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.