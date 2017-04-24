Edwards calls on GOP leaders to propo...

Edwards calls on GOP leaders to propose their own tax plan

Wednesday

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards remains hopeful lawmakers can pass a budget plan to address the loss of $1.3 billion in temporary taxes that expire next year. Edwards spoke with reporters shortly after his proposed tax on business sales was tabled for the legislative session.

