Dorchester County man sentenced to 40...

Dorchester County man sentenced to 40 years in prison for producing...

Wednesday

Frankie Maldonado of Reevesville was sentenced to 40 years for child pornography and travelling to Louisiana to have sex with a 15-year-old girl. A Reevesville man was sentenced on Tuesday to 40 years in prison for producing child pornography and traveling to Louisiana to have sex with a minor.

