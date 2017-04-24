Crash closes I-10 East in Port Allen, 2 days after deadly accident in same location
One lane of Interstate 10 eastbound west of La. 415 is once again closed due to an accident just two days after an Alexandria man died in a five-vehicle crash in the same area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ball foods (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|kikuser
|3
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
|Too much trash in Ball
|Apr 17
|Where is the evid...
|3
|Town of Ball Again (May '14)
|Apr 17
|Where is the evid...
|4
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar '17
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC