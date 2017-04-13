Community-wide Easter service set for Sunday in downtown Alexandria
A Community Easter Worship Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the corner of downtown Alexandria. The services will be co-jointly held by Horseshoe Drive United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church in Alexandria and St. Community-wide Easter service set for Sunday in downtown Alexandria A Community Easter Worship Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the corner of downtown Alexandria.
