Commissioners hope Executive Order will include Cascade-Siskiyou Monument

Wednesday Apr 26

Jackson Co., Ore - President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday calling for a review of national monuments, but the Cascade Siskiyou National Monument is left off the list. Even with President Obama's expansion of the Cascade Siskiyou Monument total acreage comes in at 98,000 acres, just under the Order's minimum.

