Capitol Views: Lawmakers snub new requirements for TOPS
State senators today rejected legislation that would have forced recipients of the popular TOPS scholarship program to both work and pay taxes in Louisiana. If graduates fail to do so, Senate Bill 110 would have called for a repayment method for the state to recoup its education investment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ball foods (Jul '14)
|Wed
|kikuser
|3
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Wed
|Curious
|1
|Too much trash in Ball
|Apr 17
|Where is the evid...
|3
|Town of Ball Again (May '14)
|Apr 17
|Where is the evid...
|4
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC