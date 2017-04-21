The annual commemoration of Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Memorial Day, will held Monday at 6 p.m. at the Alexandria Holocaust Memorial at the corner of Fourth and Elliott streets in Alexandria. Annual Holocaust memorial to be held Monday in Alexandria The annual commemoration of Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Memorial Day, will held Monday at 6 p.m. at the Alexandria Holocaust Memorial at the corner of Fourth and Elliott streets in Alexandria.

