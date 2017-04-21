Annual Holocaust memorial to be held Monday in Alexandria
The annual commemoration of Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Memorial Day, will held Monday at 6 p.m. at the Alexandria Holocaust Memorial at the corner of Fourth and Elliott streets in Alexandria. Annual Holocaust memorial to be held Monday in Alexandria The annual commemoration of Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Memorial Day, will held Monday at 6 p.m. at the Alexandria Holocaust Memorial at the corner of Fourth and Elliott streets in Alexandria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ball foods (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|kikuser
|3
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
|Too much trash in Ball
|Apr 17
|Where is the evid...
|3
|Town of Ball Again (May '14)
|Apr 17
|Where is the evid...
|4
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar '17
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC