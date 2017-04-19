Matt Long, guest juror at River Oaks Arts Center in downtown Alexandria, creates a line on a cup during a workshop he conducts, "All About Cups" on Wednesday, April 9, 2017. In the two-day technique-based workshop, students learned about making variations of cups "that are an integral part of our lives; cups that we wake up with, quench our thirst in the middle of the day, cheers with in the evening and cups that are simply about having a conversation."

