All About Cups

All About Cups

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Town Talk

Matt Long, guest juror at River Oaks Arts Center in downtown Alexandria, creates a line on a cup during a workshop he conducts, "All About Cups" on Wednesday, April 9, 2017. In the two-day technique-based workshop, students learned about making variations of cups "that are an integral part of our lives; cups that we wake up with, quench our thirst in the middle of the day, cheers with in the evening and cups that are simply about having a conversation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ball foods (Jul '14) 15 hr kikuser 3
Clifton Fairbanks 15 hr Curious 1
Too much trash in Ball Apr 17 Where is the evid... 3
Town of Ball Again (May '14) Apr 17 Where is the evid... 4
dumpster diving in alexandria Apr 12 AmberG81 2
got away with murder (Dec '15) Apr 7 LegalEagle 16
News House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform Mar 24 ardith 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,487 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC