Alexandria man dies in five vehicle I...

Alexandria man dies in five vehicle I-10 crash, several others injured

Thursday

An Alexandria man is dead after a five vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon on I-10 east in West Baton Rouge Parish. Troopers responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. on I-10 east just west of Highway 415.

