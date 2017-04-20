Alexandria man dies in five vehicle I-10 crash, several others injured
An Alexandria man is dead after a five vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon on I-10 east in West Baton Rouge Parish. Troopers responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. on I-10 east just west of Highway 415.
