Alexandria finds its signature festival Why River FAate and Winter FAate have been successful, when previous festivals weren't In a few days, thousands of people are expected to line the banks of the Red River and gather on the streets of downtown Alexandria for the event known as River FAate. Many of them will be there to compete in or watch the Louisiana Dragon Boat Races - the event that birthed River FAate - but they'll also be there to eat, drink, listen to music and check out work from local artists.

