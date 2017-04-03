8th graders learn a fun way to be financially smart
It's something many of us wish we had in grade school, a fun park to walk us through how to be an adult. 150 eighth graders from Hedrick Middle School were assigned an 'adult' life with a job, a mortgage and car payments using a specialized iPad app.
