5-vehicle crash, including two 18-whe...

5-vehicle crash, including two 18-wheelers that burst into flames, leaves 1 dead; victim identified

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A crash involving five vehicles, including two 18-wheelers that caught fire, left one person dead and parts of I-10 closed for several hours. Louisiana State Police reported Ronald Allen, 26, of Alexandria, died in the wreck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ball foods (Jul '14) 19 hr kikuser 3
Clifton Fairbanks 19 hr Curious 1
Too much trash in Ball Apr 17 Where is the evid... 3
Town of Ball Again (May '14) Apr 17 Where is the evid... 4
dumpster diving in alexandria Apr 12 AmberG81 2
got away with murder (Dec '15) Apr 7 LegalEagle 16
News House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform Mar 24 ardith 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,232 • Total comments across all topics: 280,435,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC