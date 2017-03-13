Vanessa Waguespack Anseman is running...

Vanessa Waguespack Anseman is running for Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge.

Late Tuesday, Third Circuit candidate Vanessa Waguespack Anseman filed her notice of appeal with the court. Her appeal will join that of the Secretary of State, who also has notified the court he will appeal part of a Monday decision that ruled a Third Circuit candidacy invalid.

