VA hospital employee saves veteran using CPR

An employee in the engineering department of the VA hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana works hard every day as a "thank you" to veterans, but his service recently went a step further. Jason Iles performed CPR on a veteran when he passed out on an elevator in the main hospital, and his quick reaction probably saved the veteran's life.

