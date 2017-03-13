Two arrested for alleged cruelty to a juvenile Two people were arrested after hospital staff discovered multiple burn injuries on an infant. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/local/2017/03/13/two-arrested-alleged-cruelty-juvenile/99122556/ Police and detectives were called to a local hospital after an infant was brought in with multiple burns on their body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.