Two arrested for alleged cruelty to a juvenile
Two arrested for alleged cruelty to a juvenile Two people were arrested after hospital staff discovered multiple burn injuries on an infant. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/local/2017/03/13/two-arrested-alleged-cruelty-juvenile/99122556/ Police and detectives were called to a local hospital after an infant was brought in with multiple burns on their body.
