Superintendent: How much longer can we watch kids fail?
Superintendent: How much longer can we watch kids fail? Rapides Superintendent makes recommendations as district struggles to turn around schools, hire qualified teachers Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/education/2017/03/15/superintendent-how-much-longer-can-we-watch-kids-fail/99145024/ Heather Matlock, whose son attends Bolton High School, hands out copies of a petition at a special meeting of the Rapides Parish School Board. The petition, which has more than 500 signatures, is in opposition to merging Alexandria Middle Magnet School and Bolton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|krewe
|Mar 10
|southern belle
|1
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Mar 5
|BunkieHDO
|43
|Governor's fund raiser
|Mar 4
|WoodJaBlowMe
|2
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Feb 25
|Davis
|39
|DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15)
|Feb 24
|Chicago Fire
|59
|Special legislative session
|Feb 24
|Whaaaaaaaat
|2
|Where to go get free gas!!
|Feb 22
|Timmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC