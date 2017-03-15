Superintendent: How much longer can we watch kids fail? Rapides Superintendent makes recommendations as district struggles to turn around schools, hire qualified teachers Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/education/2017/03/15/superintendent-how-much-longer-can-we-watch-kids-fail/99145024/ Heather Matlock, whose son attends Bolton High School, hands out copies of a petition at a special meeting of the Rapides Parish School Board. The petition, which has more than 500 signatures, is in opposition to merging Alexandria Middle Magnet School and Bolton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.