Stafford: I 'never in a million years' would have fired if knowna

Stafford: I 'never in a million years' would have fired if known about Jeremy Friday first time Stafford was shown photos of deceased 6-year-old from deadly shootout Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/2017/03/24/stafford-never-million-years-would-have-fired-if-known-jeremy/99562546/ A vigil was held Thursday night for 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis and his father, Chris Few. Jeremy died on the night of Nov. 3 after Marksville city Ward 2 marshals chasing his father shot and killed him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.